Why Would You Use A DVD Rental Service?

BigPond Movies has just released some research it commissioned to spruik its DVD-rental-by-mail service. It's obviously no surprise to find that 90% of DVD-by-post customers choose such a service because of the "value, longer loan periods and no late fees". The more interesting question is what reason the other 10% picked, something which the BigPond Movies team didn't disclose. My gutter mind immediately assumed that Joe Public perhaps didn't want Grandma Public seeing him pick up a few porn titles, but it turns out that BigPond doesn't rent adult flicks anyway. Having a wider selection of movies would doubtless be a good reason for rural viewers, though that has to be offset against the speed of the postal service in general. But let's throw it open to you. If you've ditched your local DVD store for a mailbox option, tell us why — and if you aren't tempted, tell us why not.