Why aren't people wiping their old (or lost) mobile phones?

It might seem obvious that you should dump all personal information from a mobile phone before selling it — especially a smart phone which could be jam-packed with sensitive business data — but it seems that many of us don't bother. Jennifer Foreshew at The Australian reports that new research suggests that as many as one in five second-hand mobiles still contain personal information. And then there's the problem of what happens if you lose your current mobile. While the first step is always to ring your provider, the response can sometimes be a bit tardy, as I note in a news story for APC. To keep your phone secure, check out our guides to erasing iPhone data and setting up self-destruct on a Windows Mobile phone, as well as our discussion of what to do when your mobile gets stolen.