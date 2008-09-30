Why Animal Fat Might Not Be So Bad For You

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Salon interviews Jennifer McLagan, author of Fat: An Appreciation of a Misunderstood Ingredient, with Recipes, and comes away with the message that animal fat is not the death of your health, or your arteries. Noting that most people now eat less animal fat, but more fat overall, McLagan authors this tidbit to mull over when considering your next seemingly sinful recipe:

Animal fats have lots of good fatty acids that fight disease, help absorb vitamins and lower cholesterol. Your body burns the short-chained fatty acids found in animal fats and stores the long-chained ones found in polyunsaturated fat. It is a myth that eating animal fat makes you fat.

That's not an endorsement for making bacon-wrapped duck a part of your weekly diet, but next time you're thinking about shying away from recipes with lard or animal fat just on principal, it might pay reconsider. Photo by WordRidden.

Why you should eat fat [via Serious Eats]

