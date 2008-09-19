It's pretty universally accepted wisdom that the best way to find a builder, plumber or other tradesperson is to get a personal recommendation, but that's not much help if no-one you know has employed a tiler recently. WhoCanDo takes the online auction model and applies it to renovations and other household tasks: enter details of your planned project and tradies can bid to win your business. Given that most every plumber I know has more work on than they can comfortably manage, I'm not entirely sure how effective this would be, but it's a pain-free way of getting a few representative quotes if nothing I can do. If you've got any other snazzy techniques for snaring the perfect tradesperson, let's hear them in the comments.
WhoCanDo Lets Tradies Bid To Work On Your Renovations
I've used WhoCanDo.com.au and it worked really well. I needed a fence for my pool. I got four bids. There was no cost to me, so i'm assuming that they make their money from the trades people somehow. All in all a good experience. Way better than using a directory.