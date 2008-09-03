Which Chrome Feature Do You Most Want in Your Browser?

Now that you've seen what Google's new beta web browser Chrome can do, do any of its features inspire lust? Or is Chrome yet another minimalist browser that will never live up to the high bar established players have already set? If you're a Mac or Linux user without access to Chrome—or heck, just a power user interested in Chrome's take on web surfing, tell us what features had you saying, "I wish I had that in my browser."

Now that you've told us the features that you love, what's holding you back from moving to Chrome full-time? At this early point in the game my first answer is extensions. What about you? Tell us what you love the most—and miss the most—in Google Chrome.