Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

WebSource.it Compares Search Term Popularity

Simple web site WebSource.it compares the number of search results for multiple search terms to help you determine which term is more popular. There are a lot of potential uses for a simple app like this—some of which are more useful than others. For example, after arguing with my brother-in-law for years that the phrase "play it by ear" is not "play it by year," WebSource.it works as a quick poll that gives a pretty clear answer. To compare more than two queries, just hit tab to create a new search box (up to five inputs). It may not do anything you can't already do with separate Google searches, but if you're looking to quickly compare the internet's barometer on a couple of topics, WebSource.it is up for the job.

WebSource.it

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles