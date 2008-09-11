WebSource.it Compares Search Term Popularity

Simple web site WebSource.it compares the number of search results for multiple search terms to help you determine which term is more popular. There are a lot of potential uses for a simple app like this—some of which are more useful than others. For example, after arguing with my brother-in-law for years that the phrase "play it by ear" is not "play it by year," WebSource.it works as a quick poll that gives a pretty clear answer. To compare more than two queries, just hit tab to create a new search box (up to five inputs). It may not do anything you can't already do with separate Google searches, but if you're looking to quickly compare the internet's barometer on a couple of topics, WebSource.it is up for the job.