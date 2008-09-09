WebChunks Puts Dynamic Information from Any Web Site in Your Toolbar



Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Firefox extension WebChunks creates bookmarks to monitor any section of a web site. Based on Internet Explorer 8's WebSlices feature, the latest release of WebChunks allows you to subscribe to any area of a web page—whether the developer set it up for use with WebSlices or not. The gist, then, is that you can bookmark a dynamic section of a web page and quickly bring it up any time by clicking the WebChunks toolbar—similar to Dashboard's Web Clips tool. The newer version (0.3) of this runner-up extension in the best Firefox 3 extensions contest isn't available yet on Mozilla's servers, but the latest is available from the site below. If you like it, let's hear how you're using it in the comments.