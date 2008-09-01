VuClip Delivers Videos to Your Phone

Trying to find videos from some of your favourite video mega sites like YouTube and Daily Motion can be a pain on a phone. Web site VuClip provides a mobile-friendly search engine for a large pool of video sites, delivering those videos seamlessly to your phone. In my tests with a Windows Mobile phone and a Blackberry, watching YouTube videos via VuClip was a much more enjoyable experience than trying to use YouTube itself.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink