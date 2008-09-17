VMware Fusion 2.0 Officially Released

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Mac only: Windows virtualsation software for Mac VMware Fusion's version 2.0 has graduated from beta and is now officially available. In our test drive of Fusion 2.0 beta 1 and beta 2 we were impressed with 2.0's better multi-monitor support and integration of the Windows VM with OS X in Unity. The final highlight reel of Fusion 2.0 features include:

  • More Seamless with Unity 2.0: Application Sharing, Link Handling, Mirrored Folders, Driverless Printing, True Multiple Display Support, and Custom Keyboard Mapping
  • Safer Windows on Mac experience with AutoProtect automated snapshots and a 12-month complimentary subscription to McAfee VirusScan Plus security software for Windows XP and Vista
  • More Power with DirectX 9.0c with Shader Model 2 3D graphics, 1080p HD video playback, Multiple Snapshots, 4-way vSMP, and Better Linux Support (Unity & Easy Install)
  • More Mac-like, More Mac-friendly with all new Welcome Screen, Virtual Machine Library and Virtual Machine Settings, Cover Flow and Quick Look integration, and Apple Help
  • Mac OS X Leopard Server now is supported in a virtual machine on Mac hardware

A single licence for VMware Fusion 2.0 will set you back $US79.

VMware Fusion 2.0

