VMware Fusion 2.0 Officially Released



Mac only: Windows virtualsation software for Mac VMware Fusion's version 2.0 has graduated from beta and is now officially available. In our test drive of Fusion 2.0 beta 1 and beta 2 we were impressed with 2.0's better multi-monitor support and integration of the Windows VM with OS X in Unity. The final highlight reel of Fusion 2.0 features include:

More Seamless with Unity 2.0: Application Sharing, Link Handling, Mirrored Folders, Driverless Printing, True Multiple Display Support, and Custom Keyboard Mapping

Application Sharing, Link Handling, Mirrored Folders, Driverless Printing, True Multiple Display Support, and Custom Keyboard Mapping
Safer Windows on Mac experience with AutoProtect automated snapshots and a 12-month complimentary subscription to McAfee VirusScan Plus security software for Windows XP and Vista

More Power with DirectX 9.0c with Shader Model 2 3D graphics, 1080p HD video playback, Multiple Snapshots, 4-way vSMP, and Better Linux Support (Unity & Easy Install)

More Mac-like, More Mac-friendly with all new Welcome Screen, Virtual Machine Library and Virtual Machine Settings, Cover Flow and Quick Look integration, and Apple Help

Mac OS X Leopard Server now is supported in a virtual machine on Mac hardware

A single licence for VMware Fusion 2.0 will set you back $US79.