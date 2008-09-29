VLC 0.9 Revamps Interface, Playlist Features

Windows/Mac/Linux: VLC 0.9.3, the bug-fixed, updated version of our favourite cross-platform, hardly-ever-fails media player, is available for download. New to this version are a revamped interface and reorganised menus, an improved playlist tool for more traditional audio-only file browsing and listening (and native playing of YouTube videos), enhanced album art and metadata tweaking, Last.fm submissions, and much more. If you've already grabbed a new copy of VLC from an update, are you liking the new menus and interface, or are you tempted to switch back? Share your take in the comments. VLC Media Player 0.9.3 is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems (Windows downloads are currently 0.9.2).