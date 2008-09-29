VLC 0.9 Revamps Interface, Playlist Features

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Windows/Mac/Linux: VLC 0.9.3, the bug-fixed, updated version of our favourite cross-platform, hardly-ever-fails media player, is available for download. New to this version are a revamped interface and reorganised menus, an improved playlist tool for more traditional audio-only file browsing and listening (and native playing of YouTube videos), enhanced album art and metadata tweaking, Last.fm submissions, and much more. If you've already grabbed a new copy of VLC from an update, are you liking the new menus and interface, or are you tempted to switch back? Share your take in the comments. VLC Media Player 0.9.3 is a free download for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems (Windows downloads are currently 0.9.2).

  • jayphen @Jayphen

    Since upgrading to 0.9.x I've had a lot of issues with media streamed over SMB from an XP box. It skips all the time, and upping the buffer rate hasn't fixed it.

  • joshka Guest

    @Jayphen - had this issue and fixed it by changing the video renderer to DirectX rather than the default. May not be related to your issue.

