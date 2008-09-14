Use Wikia Search as a No-Link Bookmarklet

Dan Lewis, developer for the user-edited search engine Wikia, was researching a recall on a car seat, and pasted what he found on the search for "marathon recall." Later on, he had to look up more information on his car seat, and realised he'd created a kind of bookmarklet—one he could just tell his wife over the phone, or tell a friend at a party. The results will vary, of course, with how often your search term gets edited, but with Wikia still in its nascent popularity, you can share information on specific things without having to worry about emailing a link.