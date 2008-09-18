Use Photoshop Filters In GIMP

Are you a Linux lover with a not-so-secret need for Photoshop and its many, many filters? Check out the newly-revived User Filter plug-in, which, combined with download-able filters, makes the free, open-source editor quite a bit more useful. [via]
Are you a Linux lover with a not-so-secret need for Photoshop and its many, many filters? Check out the newly-revived User Filter plug-in, which, combined with download-able filters, makes the free, open-source editor quite a bit more useful. [via]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink