Use a Hammer and Screw to Open Wine Without a Corkscrew

Wired's How-To Wiki offers a wine-opening tip for moments when you're facing a bottle of the good stuff with no corkscrew in sight—pull out the toolbox. By gently putting a screw about three-fourths of the way into the cork, and using the nail-removal lever of a clawed hammer, you should be able to make short work of that cork. It's definitely a trick that requires some finesse, lest you crack the cork or knock the bottle over, so practicing on cheaper stuff is not a bad idea. Hit the link for tips and details on this clever DIY drink-prepping trick.
