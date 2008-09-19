The Official Twitter Blog reveals a bunch of mostly cosmetic changes that are due to roll out on Twitter over the next couple of days, including relocating the tweet navigation tabs from the top of the page to the right, and making the reply and star icons only appear when you mouse over them. There's also an enhanced customisation tool for tweaking the site design, and the removal of the little-used Archive tab. Increased use of Ajax to switch between views might go some way to improving Twitter's (ahem) variable stability. These changes haven't showed up on my Twitter account yet; if you've been moved over, share your thoughts (good or bad) on the new design approach.
Twitter Rolls Out Design Changes
The new design is great; whitespace is used very well. I also really like their intelligent use of .png's (the hover background for the tabs on the right hand side for example).