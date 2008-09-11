Twitter's instability is infamous, and in recent weeks it's seemed like a lottery whether you'll be able to access the 'Older' button to see earlier tweets at any given point in time. Yet apparently Team Twitter is confident that it has finally got its act together on that front, boasting in its latest blog post that you can now go back through 40 pages of Tweets or see 3,200 timeline posts for any individual — definitely useful if you're following a lot of vocal and interesting people.
Twitter extends ability to view old tweets
