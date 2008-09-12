Tweak Firefox 3's Download Manager

Don't like Firefox 3's built-in download manager's default behaviour? The Mozilla Links blog points out five configuration tweaks that can customise it. Our two favorites: in
about:config set
browser.download.manager. showAlertOnComplete to false to remove the taskbar pop-up notification of a completed download. Also, on Windows, you can keep downloads from cluttering up your My Recent Documents folder by setting
browser.download.manager.addToRecentDocs to false. For more on
about:config fun, see our useful Firefox 3 configuration tweaks.
