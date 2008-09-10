Turn Unwanted Books into Vases and Furniture

Designer Laura Cahill turns old books into gorgeous and unique vases and coffee tables. Cahill says:

My idea of using second hand books came around after doing research into common unwanted objects. One of the most common unwanted objects that can be found at either charity shops, car boot sales and sometimes on the streets are books. I discovered that the glue in old books make them extremely difficult to recycle. Aware of this I challenged myself to turn the second hand books that I had been collecting, into desirable objects such as furniture, lighting and ornaments.

Her exact methods aren't clear, but it appears she takes the covers off the books, then cuts out the shape on two or more books, then fans them around a pipe or existing glass flower vase. Finally, some glue and clamps and about 12 hours to dry should finish off the project. See more photos of her book vase creations and even a small table over at the Dezeen design magazine.