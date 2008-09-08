Turn a Pringles Can into a Macro Photography Tube

The Photocritic blog posts a cheap and clever DIY project for digital SLR camera owners who want to take seriously crisp shots of tremendously tiny surfaces, using a Pringles potato chip can as the main component. By hollowing out the can, wrapping a standard lens in dark fabric, and putting the lens in backward, you've got a makeshift bellows with adjustable focus. The proof is in the photos, so check out the seriously up-close-and-personal shots the author pulled off at the link below.
