Today marks the start of National Vegetarian Week when we're all encouraged to go meatless for a week. If you're more tempted by the joke "If God meant us to be vegetarian, then why did he make animals out of food?" than the thought of a meat-free diet, then the site has some recipes to get you started. For more ideas, check out meatless dishes that satisfy meaty eaters.
Try A Meatless Meal For National Vegetarian Week
Comments
Humans are meant to be foraging vegetarians, not carnivores or grazing animals. Being omnivores is optional! We are conditioned by our culture that meat-dairy foods, high in protein and fats, is the best for us. However, there is ample evidence that they are eaten in excess in the West and are the cause of many diseases. Not only is the environmental cost high, but the cost on our health system. Every nutrient can be found in plant-based foods, and the results mean greater health, and less impact on our ecology.
Let me know when national carnivore week rolls around.