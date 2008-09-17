Triple Monitor Plus TV Synergy

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

University student tobywuk's room triples as his living room, office, and bedroom—so he uses two monitors, one laptop, and one wall-mounted widescreen television to get work and play done. Plus he uses keyboard and mouse-sharing application Synergy between computers to save desk space. Tobywuk writes:

The TV is connected to my Xbox 360 and my MacBook pro to play movies. When the Mac is not using the TV it uses the 19" TFT. The other 19" TFT is connected to my server running Windows XP. Both systems/screens share the same mouse and keyboard using Synergy Virtual KVM.

Whether he's gaming, watching movies, or working, tobywuk's got the screen real estate to get it done. Here's how you can control multiple computers with a single keyboard and mouse using Synergy. For more workspace fun, check out the Backyard Shed Turned Home Office.

