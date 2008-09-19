Travel With A Scented Candle For An At-Home Hotel Room Feel

While I personally tend to race in and out of hotel rooms without unpacking more than my laptop and washbag, many people like to take a photo of loved ones or another memento to personalise the space, even if it's only for a few hours. Author, comedian and podcaster Wendy Harmer offers up a variation on this theme in the current issue of Virgin Blue's in-flight magazine Voyeur:

I do like to have a scented candle because it gives you that lovely, flickering light. Even in the worst hotel room, it gives you that small feeling of luxury and sense of home. You can look into that flame and imagine you're far from an awful, generic hotel room.

Not a bad idea given how poorly-lit many hotels are, although it might pay to check on the location of smoke alarms before trying it (you can run up a major fine if the fire brigade gets called in). What do you do to make your hotel room more homely? Use the comments to spread the word.