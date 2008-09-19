Travel With A Scented Candle For An At-Home Hotel Room Feel

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Candles.jpg While I personally tend to race in and out of hotel rooms without unpacking more than my laptop and washbag, many people like to take a photo of loved ones or another memento to personalise the space, even if it's only for a few hours. Author, comedian and podcaster Wendy Harmer offers up a variation on this theme in the current issue of Virgin Blue's in-flight magazine Voyeur:

I do like to have a scented candle because it gives you that lovely, flickering light. Even in the worst hotel room, it gives you that small feeling of luxury and sense of home. You can look into that flame and imagine you're far from an awful, generic hotel room.

Not a bad idea given how poorly-lit many hotels are, although it might pay to check on the location of smoke alarms before trying it (you can run up a major fine if the fire brigade gets called in). What do you do to make your hotel room more homely? Use the comments to spread the word.

  • lostincanberra Guest

    Great! Next it'll be sandalwood incense at 20 paces.

    Remind me to avoid hotels that Wendy Harmer is staying at. I'd be worried that she'd evolve the idea to include 'home cooked' meals prepared on a folding Hibachi at 3am.

    It's one thing to be woken by some ##%*($#!! twerp setting off the fire alarm - but I'd rather not end up as a human marshmallow...

    ...even if there is a comedienne down the hall who'll quickly work my unfortunate experience into her new repertoire!

  • djm @David M

    What daft idea. 3am fire alarms are no fun when you are working the next day. My suggestion, take a photo of your spouse and kids.

  • David Guest

    For what it's worth, sometimes I've used a small scented tealight (vanilla is good) to give a room some 'warmth' and also remove that typical hotel room smell, at least when the windows can't be opened (or in a city or season where opening the windows is not wise).

    And many a time I've lit up to a dozen tea lights in a hotel room, especially as part of a nice mood-making exercise when running a bath or spa for my female companion, and that's never set off an alarm either.

    So these things obviously have a much higher threshold than many people think. Perhaps we need some real-world tests to determine exactly how much heat and smoke will set off a fire alarm?

