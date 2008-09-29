Last Week's Best Posts

Kick off your Lifehacker Monday by making sure you didn't miss any of the biggest posts from last week:
- Why Would You Use A DVD Rental Service?
"It's obviously no surprise to find that 90% of DVD-by-post customers choose such a service because of the "value, longer loan periods and no late fees". The more interesting question is what reason the other 10% picked."
- Gbridge Does Simple But Secure File Sharing, Syncing, And VNC (Windows)
"Free application Gbridge sets up a virtual private network between any computer over the internet using your Google account as a starting point."
- Digital TV Switchover Will Take Place Region By Region
"It's good to learn that Australia will be emulating the UK by adopting a region by region switching model, rather than the more drastic US approach of just switching off the analog signal and dealing with the chaos afterwards."
- MobaLiveCD Runs Linux Live CDs Inside Windows (Windows)
"MobaLiveCD, a free, stand-alone emulation tool, lets you run Linux live CDs from a window inside Windows, without any hard drive installation whatsoever."
- Removing The Sanity Loadit Store From Windows Media Player
"If you don't want to have Loadit in your face every time you play a song or video clip, do you have any choice?"
- Instapaper App Saves Web Pages For Offline iPhone Reading (iPhone/iPod touch)
"Instapaper Free, the iPhone app cousin of previously mentioned bookmarking tool Instapaper, lets you bookmark up to 10 web pages you want to read while you're offline."
- Battle Of the Linux Distros
"Today we're taking a look at the real differences between three popular distributions of open-source software, and offering our readers their chance to weigh in on why they like their own particular open-source OS."
- FormatFactory Centralises DVD Ripping, Media Conversion (Windows)
"Free media file converter FormatFactory is a handy all-in-one utility for taking one kind of audio, video, or picture file and converting it to another."
- Microsoft Gives Up, Strips Default Apps From Windows 7
"No matter how hard Apple strives to make Microsoft look uncool, one fact remains: Microsoft owns the desktop."
- Rockbox 3.0 Supercharges Your MP3 Player
"Windows/Mac/Linux: Open-source MP3 firmware Rockbox has released its first major update in three years, adding support and stability for more MP3 players and playback of more file types."
- Microsoft Image Composite Editor Stitches Images Together (Windows)
"Microsofts' Image Composite Editor is a free application for stitching several pictures together into one panoramic photograph."
- Lightning/Sunbird 0.9 Fixes Hundreds Of Bugs, Improves Calendar Views (All)
"Lightning and Sunbird, Mozilla's calendar and task-management apps, have upgraded to 0.9 releases that fix hundreds of bugs and improve functionality."
- Skyfire Mobile Browser Adds Flash To Windows Mobile (Windows Mobile)
"Skyfire, a browser for Windows Mobile that supports Flash, Ajax, and many media formats, has been released for public beta downloads with an upgraded 0.8 version."
- xVideoServiceThief Downloads Video From Over 50 Sites (All)
"Download your favourite online video clips from YouTube, 5min, Metacafe, and more than 50 other online video sharing sites with free open source application xVideoServiceThief."
