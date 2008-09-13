This Week's Best Posts

This week's most popular posts include:
- The Power User's Guide to Google Chrome
"Now that you've been enjoying Google Chrome's headliner features and speed for almost a week now, it's time to dig into the less obvious functionality and options you don't already know about."
- Next G train torture test no problem for YouTube
"After a quick change of cabin necessitated by a non-functioning power outlet, the Next G train torture test is fully underway. The most surprising result so far? The ease of using YouTube."
- Digital radio for Australia even further away
"The Australian radio industry has been talking up the potential of digital radio — better signal, multiple channels, on-screen information such as who's talking or what track is playing — for years, but never seems to progress much beyond limited trials."
- A First Look at OpenOffice.org 3.0
"Free, alternative office suite OpenOffice.org's latest version 3.0 is now available for download by testers."
- Lifehacker Readers' Free Replacements for Paid Tools
"We highlighted a few of our favourite free replacements for paid tools about two weeks ago, and boy, did you respond. From Adobe replacments to Windows utilities, niche graphics apps to virtualisation, our readers had a wealth of no-cost alternatives to recommend."
- iTunes 8 First Look
"iTunes 8 is not jam-packed with new functionality, but the new Genius feature—which boasts smart, automatic playlist creation—has us madly refreshing the iTunes download page."
- Top 10 Up-and-Coming Products
"More than 100 companies are strutting their stuff at the Demofall '08 and TechCrunch50 conferences out on the West coast this week."
- Rip Full DVDs to your Hard Drive without the Nasty DRM
"The obsolete dinosaur of proprietary media players, RealNetworks, introduces a new DVD-copying tool today called RealDVD..."
- Eight Best KeePass Plug-Ins to Master Your Passwords
"A good password management application makes your life easier and your identity monumentally more secure, and free application KeePass—the most popular password manager among Lifehacker readers—is the perfect place to start."
- Five Best Calendar Applications
"Nothing's more important to your productivity arsenal than a solid scheduling tool, and considering so much of what we do happens at the computer, a good calendar application is just the thing to bring order to your agenda."
