This Week's Best Posts

This week's most popular posts include:
- The Next G Townsville Train Torture Test: How It Worked In Practice
"Telstra likes to boast about the coverage of its Next G broadband network, but it's hard to come up with a practical, real-life way to test just how well that coverage works. Last week I travelled on a train from Brisbane to Townsville armed with a Next G USB modem, a notebook PC and (fortunately on a 24-hour trip) a power outlet in my sleeper cabin."
- Foxtel To Patch iQ2 Boxes With Extra Tuner Capability
"Recording one channel while watching another is one of the main advantages of a PVR like Foxtel's iQ2, and iQ2 owners will shortly be able to double their pleasure. "
- Carry Your PC On Your iPhone Or iPod Touch
"It'd be wonderfully convenient if you could take your important documents and applications with you wherever you go, but lugging a laptop with you every time you step out the door is far from convenient."
- How To Kickstart A Low-Productivity Day
"You just don't want to do it anymore. No more task folders, no more email labelling, no more index cards in your back pocket."
- Give Your Photos A Vintage Appearance
"The millions of plastic bodied cheap lens bearing cameras that flooded the consumer photography market starting around the mid-20th century had flaws that have come to be a hallmark of their time."
- Battle Of The Beta Browser Built-In Features
"With betas and alphas of every flavor of web browser dropping like snowflakes during a cold winter these days, a whole host of advanced features are showing up built into the default browser of the future."
- Make Your Linux Desktop More Productive
"Apple has convinced millions that they can make the switch from Windows to OS X, but those curious about Linux have to see for themselves if they can work or play on a free desktop."
- "Flickr Bikes" Photo-Map Locales Across The Globe
"For their new 'Purple Pedals' campaign, Yahoo has dispatched a handful of GPS-enabled bicycles equipped with cameraphones that automatically shoot and upload photos to Flickr to riders in cities all over the world, from San Francisco to New York and soon, to Singapore, Denmark and the U.K.."
- Five Best BitTorrent Applications
"The days of peer-to-peer file sharing tools ushered into popularity by the original Napster are over and done, and today, BitTorrent reigns supreme."
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink