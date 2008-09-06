Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

This Week's Best Posts

This week's most popular posts include:

  • What to do when Windows XP Service Pack 3 won't install
    "Windows XP Service Pack 3 has been out since April, but it's only now being widely pushed out onto Australian desktops via Windows Update. But what if the service pack doesn't install?"
  • Beta Browser Speed Tests: Which Is Fastest?
    "We've previously put the major browser releases to the speed test, but today we're measuring Chrome against the second beta of Internet Explorer 8, as well as the beta of Firefox 3's next iteration, 3.1."
  • Why aren't we excited by Blu-ray?
    "The disappearance of HD DVD from the market was expected to give a boost to Blu-ray, but so far it seems we're are quite happy to stick with DVD and skip any hi-def alternative."
  • How to shake hands properly
    "You might not think shaking hands is a vital business skill, but communications consultant Mark Jeffries used it as the basis for an entire book"
  • Enable Chrome's Best Features in Firefox
    "Apart from a few specific issues (namely process management), many of Chrome's best features are already available in Firefox 3, proving yet again the power of extensibility."
  • Google Chrome First Look
    "New beta web browser Google Chrome officially hit the streets just a few minutes ago, and we've rolled up our sleeves and taken a quick look at everything the newest browser on the block has to offer."
  • Google Chrome's Full List of Special about: Pages
    "You already saw Google Chrome's humorous about:internets Easter egg, but Chrome's got several special about: pages that reveal all sorts of interesting information about what's going on behind the scenes."
  • How to Set Up a Laptop Security System
    "The safety and security of our laptops—and all of the important and sensitive information they hold—are of the utmost importance."

