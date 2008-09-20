Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you've got the same email address you had around 1999, do a search for your oldest mail with "FWD" in the subject. If digging through the memories of web-cam-observed coffee pots, "Hello, my future girlfriend," and other proto-memes brings a wry smirk to your face, you're going to love the Internet Meme timeline, an omni-collection of more than 250 highlights (if you're feeling generous) of viral sites, videos, and concepts that's been viewed nearly a million times on timeline-sharing site Dipity. Many of the expandable data points bring up their relevant pics, videos, and animations, and the Dipity director who created this gem is regularly tweaking it. Go ahead, click around and dig into memories you'd long since archived.

Internet Memes [via Wired]

