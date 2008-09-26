Test If Your Children Have Olympic Potential

With Beijing 2008 now a distant memory, the Australian Institute of Sport is already trying to track down any potential medal winners for London in 2012 — and now it's added a web twist to the process. Its eTID (Electronic Talent Identification And Development) site lets budding young athletes submit their results in a series of general and sports-specific tests, and invites youngsters with above-average results to visit the AIS for more testing and possible placement in a scholarship program If your offspring (or cousins) are showing potential in school sports, this is a relatively pain-free way of finding out if they can go further.