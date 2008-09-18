Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Ten-Point Manifesto On How To Work Better

While we're not much for motivational posters or trite slogans, this ten-point manifesto by Swiss artists Peter Fischli and David Weiss on how to work better is worth a mention. Artist Ryan Gander has a photocopy hung on the wall of his studio, and writes:

I like it quite simply because it acknowledges [Fischli and Weiss']awareness of the idea of practice rather than production, which indirectly points to the main aspect of what they do that I find really endearing. It's relatively easy to stumble around making a successful work now and again, sandwiched between disasters that never leave the studio, but it's hard to attain good practice. Their's isn't about making good artworks, but about how to mould the conditions for artworks to be made possible.

As you can see from the image, the ten points are:

1. Do one thing at a time
2. Know the problem
3. Learn to listen
4. Learn to ask questions
5. Distinguish sense from nonsense
6. Accept change as inevitable
7. Admit mistakes
8. Say it simple
9. Be calm
10. Smile

When you're trying to create the conditions for getting creative work done, what do you do? What would your "How to work better" manifesto" look like? Tell us in the comments.

Working It Out [Tate Online via Scott Berkun via Team Genius Book Report]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles