Ten-Point Manifesto On How To Work Better

While we're not much for motivational posters or trite slogans, this ten-point manifesto by Swiss artists Peter Fischli and David Weiss on how to work better is worth a mention. Artist Ryan Gander has a photocopy hung on the wall of his studio, and writes:

I like it quite simply because it acknowledges [Fischli and Weiss']awareness of the idea of practice rather than production, which indirectly points to the main aspect of what they do that I find really endearing. It's relatively easy to stumble around making a successful work now and again, sandwiched between disasters that never leave the studio, but it's hard to attain good practice. Their's isn't about making good artworks, but about how to mould the conditions for artworks to be made possible.

As you can see from the image, the ten points are:

1. Do one thing at a time

2. Know the problem

3. Learn to listen

4. Learn to ask questions

5. Distinguish sense from nonsense

6. Accept change as inevitable

7. Admit mistakes

8. Say it simple

9. Be calm

10. Smile

When you're trying to create the conditions for getting creative work done, what do you do? What would your "How to work better" manifesto" look like? Tell us in the comments.