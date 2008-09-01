Ten Words to Clinch Scrabble Victory

Weblog mental_floss rounds up 10 short and sweet words for getting rid of your tough-to-unload but point-heavy letters at your rousing weekend game of Scrabble. We're talking words like Aa, Qat, Zax, Cwm, Xu, and five others that are short enough to fit anywhere and will hold up to a dictionary inquest. Got your own favourites? Expand our vocabulary in the comments. Photo by allyrose18.
QI Life force (Chinese) as in QI GONG
WAQF a Muslim religious donation
EUOUAE A monks' chant
EUOI a cry of Bacchic frenzy
JOE a sweetheart and SJOE (Wow! in South Africa)
ZO a cross between a yak and a cow, also DZO, ZHO
ZA pizza