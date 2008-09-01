Ten Words to Clinch Scrabble Victory

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Weblog mental_floss rounds up 10 short and sweet words for getting rid of your tough-to-unload but point-heavy letters at your rousing weekend game of Scrabble. We're talking words like Aa, Qat, Zax, Cwm, Xu, and five others that are short enough to fit anywhere and will hold up to a dictionary inquest. Got your own favourites? Expand our vocabulary in the comments. Photo by allyrose18.

Quick 10: 10 Words That Will Help You Win at Scrabble [mental_floss]

  • Barry Guest

    QI Life force (Chinese) as in QI GONG
    WAQF a Muslim religious donation
    EUOUAE A monks' chant
    EUOI a cry of Bacchic frenzy
    JOE a sweetheart and SJOE (Wow! in South Africa)
    ZO a cross between a yak and a cow, also DZO, ZHO
    ZA pizza

  • Mo Guest

    There is now an iPhone app called ZA that helps you learn all the valid 2 letter scrabble words. Find it on the app store.

