Teach2000 Quizzes You with Advanced Flash Card Management

Windows only: Free flash card creator and tester Teach2000 is a robust solution for those who believe in the power of learning through simple question/answer pairs. The software comes in both a "full" desktop version and a USB-portable copy, though both run basically the same. You enter question and answer pairs in a text box, separated by special characters or tabs, and can add second answers and notes to each item. As for testing, Teach2000 is better for subjects that involves exact answers, like numbers, dates, and programming code, but seems flexible enough to work in most any situation that paper flash cards would—and you can print those out too, of course. Teach2000 is a free download for Windows systems only. While you're self-testing, check out Brad Isaac's guide to making effective flash cards.