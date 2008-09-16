Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Tasque Manages To-Dos with Remember the Milk Integration

Linux only: Free to-do manager Tasque is a clean, unobtrusive interface for managing your to-do items on your Linux desktop. The program can run with its own local database of tasks, or can integrate with an Evolution-based workflow. Tasque gets really helpful, however, when hooked up to the web-based task manager Remember the Milk. Importing, completing, and adding tasks with a smart text box all work perfectly with RTM. You can add notes to a task with a right-click, but tagging looks like it has to be handled from RTM's web interface. If you're a fan of simple to-do lists you can access from your desktop or the web, Tasque is a great solution. Tasque is a free download for Linux systems only; hit the via link below for help installing its repositories in Ubuntu.

Tasque [via Automaticable]

Comments

  • SCdF Guest

    Is there a Window's Tasque equiv? Specifically something that syncs with RTM?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles