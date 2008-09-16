Tasque Manages To-Dos with Remember the Milk Integration

Linux only: Free to-do manager Tasque is a clean, unobtrusive interface for managing your to-do items on your Linux desktop. The program can run with its own local database of tasks, or can integrate with an Evolution-based workflow. Tasque gets really helpful, however, when hooked up to the web-based task manager Remember the Milk. Importing, completing, and adding tasks with a smart text box all work perfectly with RTM. You can add notes to a task with a right-click, but tagging looks like it has to be handled from RTM's web interface. If you're a fan of simple to-do lists you can access from your desktop or the web, Tasque is a great solution. Tasque is a free download for Linux systems only; hit the via link below for help installing its repositories in Ubuntu.