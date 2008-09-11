TaskTome Manages Your To-Do's and More

Windows: taskTome is a lightweight task manager with a host of additional features. While the task system is robust enough to stand on its own with just the basic task management list, taskTome includes several other modules which enhance usability. The following is a breakdown of the planner, tasks, notes, and money management sections of taskTome:

Monthly planner : offers a month-view (no week or daily views, but these somehow don't seem necessary). You can add an event by right clicking "add event." Events can be set to repeat at regular intervals and, if so, can be set to expire at a certain date. The event page itself offers rich-text editing options as well as a spelling checker.

: offers a month-view (no week or daily views, but these somehow don't seem necessary). You can add an event by right clicking "add event." Events can be set to repeat at regular intervals and, if so, can be set to expire at a certain date. The event page itself offers rich-text editing options as well as a spelling checker. Tasks component : you can set (1) priority, (2) user-specified category, (3) date, and (4) status, and sort by any of these fields by clicking on the column headers. A task with a set date will appear in the monthly planner page, which is great. Other features: spell-checking, adding comments to individual tasks, a search box for finding tasks.

: you can set (1) priority, (2) user-specified category, (3) date, and (4) status, and sort by any of these fields by clicking on the column headers. A task with a set date will appear in the monthly planner page, which is great. Other features: spell-checking, adding comments to individual tasks, a search box for finding tasks. Notes component : offers tabbed notes browsing, rich text editing, spell-check, and searching within a note (although not across all notes). You can also embed objects such as MS Office files, images, etc. in your notes. Notes are individually saved in taskTome's own format, but can be exported. [...]

: offers tabbed notes browsing, rich text editing, spell-check, and searching within a note (although not across all notes). You can also embed objects such as MS Office files, images, etc. in your notes. Notes are individually saved in taskTome's own format, but can be exported. [...] Money component: this is a kind of cash flow table which gives you the ability to define as many "accounts" as you need (which you can do in the 'settings' section), including associating a URL with the account such as to be able to open that URL in the browser from within taskTome at the click of a button. It also provides a chart that represents your financial situation visually and includes an interest calculator.

While taskTome lacks the ability to sync to a portable device if you're looking for a simple and free management tool to use on your home computer or laptop, it has the basics well covered to the tune of free. taskTome is freeware, Windows only.