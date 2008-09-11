Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

TaskTome Manages Your To-Do's and More

Windows: taskTome is a lightweight task manager with a host of additional features. While the task system is robust enough to stand on its own with just the basic task management list, taskTome includes several other modules which enhance usability. The following is a breakdown of the planner, tasks, notes, and money management sections of taskTome:

  • Monthly planner: offers a month-view (no week or daily views, but these somehow don't seem necessary). You can add an event by right clicking "add event." Events can be set to repeat at regular intervals and, if so, can be set to expire at a certain date. The event page itself offers rich-text editing options as well as a spelling checker.
  • Tasks component: you can set (1) priority, (2) user-specified category, (3) date, and (4) status, and sort by any of these fields by clicking on the column headers. A task with a set date will appear in the monthly planner page, which is great. Other features: spell-checking, adding comments to individual tasks, a search box for finding tasks.
  • Notes component: offers tabbed notes browsing, rich text editing, spell-check, and searching within a note (although not across all notes). You can also embed objects such as MS Office files, images, etc. in your notes. Notes are individually saved in taskTome's own format, but can be exported. [...]
  • Money component: this is a kind of cash flow table which gives you the ability to define as many "accounts" as you need (which you can do in the 'settings' section), including associating a URL with the account such as to be able to open that URL in the browser from within taskTome at the click of a button. It also provides a chart that represents your financial situation visually and includes an interest calculator.

While taskTome lacks the ability to sync to a portable device if you're looking for a simple and free management tool to use on your home computer or laptop, it has the basics well covered to the tune of free. taskTome is freeware, Windows only.

taskTome [via Freeware Genius]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles