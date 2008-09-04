Taskix Enables Taskbar Reordering with a Small Footprint

Windows only: While we're generally fans of the multi-function Taskbar Shuffle 'round these geeky parts, some users might not want much more than the ability to drag and drop their tasks around the bottom of their Windows desktop—especially if the software that does it has to take up 6MB of memory. Taskix, a tiny, free utility, turns on and off to enable dragging taskbar items around each other, and even move around items if you've enabled taskbar grouping. Auto-starting the app with Windows is a one-click affair, and it used only 800KB of RAM on my XP system, so it's hardly a performance hit. Taskix is a free download for Windows systems only. Thanks, Derek!