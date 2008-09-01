Take a Knife to Magazines for Efficient Reading

Magazine love Michael Sliwinski slices and dices his favourite magazines before he goes to reduce bulk. He claims this not only gets him through a lot of magazines in record time, but it also decreases the sheer mass of them.
