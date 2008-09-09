Tabs Open Relative Puts New Tabs Next to Your Current Tab

Firefox only (Windows/Mac/Linux): Firefox extension Tabs Open Relative tweaks the behaviour of opening new tabs in Firefox so all of your new tabs open directly to the right of your current tab (as opposed to at the end of all your tabs). If you're a middle-click fanatic for opening links in new tabs, this extension keeps related tabs closely grouped together.
For example if you have three tabs open, {A}, {B} and {C}, where the current tab is {B}, and then you open three more tabs, {1}, {2} and {3}, you'll get:
{A} {B} {1} {2} {3} {C}
We've covered other similar tools, but Tabs Open Relative is the most simple, no-nonsense extension to offer this functionality.
