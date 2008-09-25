Switching Banks Speeds Up, But Still Needs Paper

If you've been put off switching banks because you don't want to have to mess around working out which regular payments need to get re-established, life's about to get a little easier. Karen Dearne at Australian IT reports that from November 1, banks will automatically provide a printout of direct payments made over the previous 13 months, making it simpler to check you haven't missed setting something up at your new bank. In these eco-conscious times, I can't help wondering why the list couldn't be sent in electronic form, but it's certainly a step forward from leaving you to wade through your own records.