If you've been put off switching banks because you don't want to have to mess around working out which regular payments need to get re-established, life's about to get a little easier. Karen Dearne at Australian IT reports that from November 1, banks will automatically provide a printout of direct payments made over the previous 13 months, making it simpler to check you haven't missed setting something up at your new bank. In these eco-conscious times, I can't help wondering why the list couldn't be sent in electronic form, but it's certainly a step forward from leaving you to wade through your own records.
Switching Banks Speeds Up, But Still Needs Paper
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January
New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter
Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.
Well I reckon it's time to say goodbye to ANZ finally now after +20 years as a customer. This info will save me having to worry about switching.
I've given them (ANZ) plenty of time to implement basic online features like email alerts, and two-factor authentication, but they seem more interested in sponsoring stadiums and designing custom credit cards...