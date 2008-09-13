StopForwarding.Us Requests a Contact Does Just That

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Web site StopForwarding.Us sends a polite, anonymous email to a contact asking them to stop spamming your inbox with forwards. Explaining to a contact—especially one you don't know all that well—that you're not keen on their forwarding habit can be a touchy situation. StopForwarding.Us makes it easy: Just submit the spammer's name and email address, and the site will send them an email asking them to please stop their forwarding habit. For example:

Please do not forward chain letters, urban myths presented as truth, potentially offensive jokes, videos or photos without being asked or first receiving permission.

If your contacts don't have great email etiquette, StopForwarding.Us is a nice site to have on hand.

StopForwarding.Us [via Download Squad]

