Stitch Pictures Together With Photoshop's Photomerge Tool



Funny Photoshopper Donnie Hoyle demonstrates how to use the Photoshop's Photomerge tool to quickly and easily stitch several related photographs into one. In the example, Hoyle merges related screenshots of a map together, but Photomerge is probably most often used for is creating panoramas from multiple photographs. As you can see in the video, Photomerge makes creating one large image from several smaller images a piece of cake: Just plug in your pictures and let Photoshop do the legwork for you. You can also use Photomerge to create collages or pull together a quick side-by-side shot, so you're not limited to creating panoramas with it. Then again, if you prefer the freeware route, check out how to stitch photos into panoramas with free software.