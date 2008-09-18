StairCASE Stepladder Bookcase

Conceptual designer Danny Kuo has prototyped an ingenious solution for getting to the topmost levels of a tall bookshelf with his StairCASE design. The bookshelf combines the functionality of drawers to make steps to reach the high shelves, as shown. For small apartments with high ceilings, this is a pretty ingenious space-saver. The StairCASE doesn't appear to be available for purchase, but a DIY version wouldn't be too hard for someone out to build a new bookshelf.
