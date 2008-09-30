Splicd Skips Straight To The Point With YouTube Videos

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Web site Splicd creates custom links to embedded YouTube videos that start and stop at any time you define, allowing you to skip straight to the good part and avoid the rest. Let's say, for example, you've stumbled onto a gem on YouTube but had to suffer through 10 minutes of complete boredom to get there. You want to share the video with a friend, but you don't her to have to sit through the whole mess for 20 seconds of pure gold. Just paste the URL of the video into Splicd, give it your desired start and end time, and it generates a custom link that starts and stops the video where you told it to (like this one).

Splicd [via Life Rocks 2.0]

  • Ben (Insanity540) Guest

    this is yet another awesome find.

  • Inger Guest

    I've tried it out, but the code doesn't seem to work on other sites than the splicd. Any others who have used the code in other editors and been succesful?

