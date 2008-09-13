Speed.io Measures Your Bandwidth and More

Web site Speed.io is a web-based speed-testing tool for measuring your upload and download bandwidth. Speed tests like this aren't really new—for example, I've always been partial to Speakeasy's Speed Test—but Speed.io rounds out its test with a few other cool measurements, including number of connections per minute and average ping time. It's always useful to have a bandwidth test like this in your bookmarks when you're troubleshooting your connection (and making sure your ISP is giving you what you're paying for), and Speed.io certainly looks bookmarkable. Don't like it? Share your favourite bandwidth test in the comments.