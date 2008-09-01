Songsterr Brings Rhythm to Guitar Tabs

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

When you learned to play an instrument online, you found out that teaching yourself to read tablature was a must for the aspiring guitarist. (If you've ever tried to learn a song on the internet, you've without a doubt seen tab before.) One major problem with reading tab and translating it to your guitar is that it can be difficult to find the rhythm in the notation. Web site Songsterr solves this problem by creating tabs you can play back and play along with in real time. As the song progresses, Songsterr indicates where you should be in the tab. You can slow down the playback to half speed while you're learning, then crank it up to normal once you've got the hang of it. Looks like a great site to add to your arsenal of free instrument-learning tools.

    This is fantastic! ive just started learning the guitar this week via net tutorials. Ive been doing ok with them but this should make it alot easier to follow & learn! Especially when you can hear what its meant to sound like :D

