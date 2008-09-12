SoftKey Revealer Finds and Saves Software Serial Numbers

Windows only: SoftKey Revealer, from the same author of previously mentioned Game Key Revealer, is an appropriately-titled utility that can hunt down the serial numbers for more than 700 purchased or registered programs on a Windows system. Running the program launches its speedy search function, and once it's done finding and revealing your serial numbers, you can export the list as a simple text file. The program itself seems to run fine, but the drawbacks involve its app coverage—no Microsoft products, for example, but lots of Adobe and other digital media software. My Windows system lacks paid-for software, apparently, so let's hear from our readers how good SoftKey is at hunting down serials. SoftKey Revealer is a free download for Windows systems only. Screenshot from authors' site.