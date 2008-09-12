Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

SoftKey Revealer Finds and Saves Software Serial Numbers

Windows only: SoftKey Revealer, from the same author of previously mentioned Game Key Revealer, is an appropriately-titled utility that can hunt down the serial numbers for more than 700 purchased or registered programs on a Windows system. Running the program launches its speedy search function, and once it's done finding and revealing your serial numbers, you can export the list as a simple text file. The program itself seems to run fine, but the drawbacks involve its app coverage—no Microsoft products, for example, but lots of Adobe and other digital media software. My Windows system lacks paid-for software, apparently, so let's hear from our readers how good SoftKey is at hunting down serials. SoftKey Revealer is a free download for Windows systems only. Screenshot from authors' site.

SoftKey Revealer [via gHacks]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles