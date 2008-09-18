SnackUpon Creates An RSS Feed Tailored To Your Tastes

Yahoo Pipes mashup SnackUpon takes the ideas behind two popular web applications—Delicious and StumbleUpon—and creates a customised RSS feed that delivers content you might like based on your Delicious bookmarks. The idea is brilliant: You already subscribe to sites with your newsreader because they deliver content that you like, but you don't have much control over what content the publisher of that site covers. With SnackUpon, it's like you've created a blog that publishes content based solely on your likes. Granted, that assumes the SnackUpon works as advertised, but after testing it out on my Delicious account, this is one feed I'm planning to keep in my newsreader. If you plug in your Delicious ID, let's hear how well SnackUpon matches your taste in the comments.