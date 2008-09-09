Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Smart Shutdown Offers More Ways to Turn Off Your PC


Windows only: Just when you thought a simple shutdown button was all you needed to turn off your computer, Slawdog's free Smart Shutdown utility offers so many more useful options. If you're always forgetting to turn off the old PC before you wander off to do other things, Smart Shutdown can automatically hibernate, restart, lock, or shut down your PC after a set amount of idle time (like 30 minutes), with options to kill open applications, empty the Recycle Bin, and eject removable drives when it does. Smart Shutdown also adds a Shutdown button to your system tray with one-click access to several actions, like logoff, hibernate, reboot, standby, and for those of you still rockin' a dial-up internet connection, hang up. Here's a look at Smart Shutdown's options dialog.


SmartShutdown is a free download for Windows only.

Slawdog Smart Shutdown [via gHacks]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles