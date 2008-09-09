Smart Shutdown Offers More Ways to Turn Off Your PC



Windows only: Just when you thought a simple shutdown button was all you needed to turn off your computer, Slawdog's free Smart Shutdown utility offers so many more useful options. If you're always forgetting to turn off the old PC before you wander off to do other things, Smart Shutdown can automatically hibernate, restart, lock, or shut down your PC after a set amount of idle time (like 30 minutes), with options to kill open applications, empty the Recycle Bin, and eject removable drives when it does. Smart Shutdown also adds a Shutdown button to your system tray with one-click access to several actions, like logoff, hibernate, reboot, standby, and for those of you still rockin' a dial-up internet connection, hang up. Here's a look at Smart Shutdown's options dialog.



SmartShutdown is a free download for Windows only.