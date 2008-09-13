Single Email Interruption Recovery Time Over a Minute

Yet another reason to shut down your email client (or close your Gmail tab) and process messages in batches: a study shows that it takes an average of 64 seconds to recover your train of thought after interruption by email. That's more than a minute per email, and could easily add up to hours over a given workweek for those of you with particularly active inboxes. [SMH via CNet]
