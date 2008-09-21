Shutdown Screensaver Turns Off Your PC When You're Not Using It

Windows only: Free application Shutdown Screensaver counts the seconds until it automatically shuts down your computer. When you run the screensaver, it immediately starts counting down from two minutes. When it hits zero, your computer shuts down. If you stop the screensaver before it hits zero, your computer doesn't shutdown. This isn't a screensaver you'd want to install on most computers, since it (unfortunately) doesn't have any options other than brute-force shutdown, but if you're responsible for a computer that you always forget to shut off, this one could come in handy. If it's too heavy handed for you, you may be better off getting more in tune with your PC's power options. As is this is a simple app that does what it says, but if you're aware of a similar alternative with more features, we're all ears in the comments.