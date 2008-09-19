SendMeHome Simplifies Recovering Lost Items



It's a great big world out there for a tiny thing like a lost iPod or mobile phone. SendMeHome is a free web based application that generates unique ID tags for your items, so that should a good Samaritan find your lost item, a short trip to SendMeHome.com is all it takes to send you a message indicating that your item has been found and how you can get it back. The site has packets of labels you can purchase or print, or you can write the SendMeHome ID number on the object with a permanent marker. If you have a different method of tagging your items to help them return home, share it below in the comments.