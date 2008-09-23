Send Mail Merge Emails From Outlook

The Microsoft Office Outlook Team Blog runs down the steps needed to send a mail merge email to multiple contacts from Outlook 2007. If you're an experienced Office user, this might seem like obvious advice, but mail merge is one of those tasks that causes perennial problems and, as the post itself notes, "mail merge in Outlook is pretty hidden" (that is, you can only see it from Contacts, which is, let's face it, counter-intuitive).