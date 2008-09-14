Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

SeatExpert Finds the Best Seat on the Plane

Web site SeatExpert maps out the seating charts of airlines across the globe to help you find the best seats and—more importantly—avoid the worst. Of course this isn't the first web site of this kind we've seen. Previously mentioned SeatGuru is a more attractive version of SeatExpert, and they do a lot of the same things. The one compelling feature of SeatExpert that we haven't seen elsewhere is the addition of photos of various features. Sometimes it's meal selections, other times it's the look of the cabin. Whether or not you care about the additional features, either of these sites are worth a visit before you book your next flight.

SeatExpert

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au feature psychology relaxation sensory-deprivation video-feature

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Floating is an increasingly popular form of sensory deprivation therapy that involves lying in a pitch black tank of salted water. This may sound like your worst nightmare, but since the invention of Sensory Deprivation Tanks in 1954 they have been praised for their health benefits, particularly in regards to relaxation and stress relief. Here's what I learned after spending 90 minutes on the inside.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles