SeatExpert Finds the Best Seat on the Plane

Web site SeatExpert maps out the seating charts of airlines across the globe to help you find the best seats and—more importantly—avoid the worst. Of course this isn't the first web site of this kind we've seen. Previously mentioned SeatGuru is a more attractive version of SeatExpert, and they do a lot of the same things. The one compelling feature of SeatExpert that we haven't seen elsewhere is the addition of photos of various features. Sometimes it's meal selections, other times it's the look of the cabin. Whether or not you care about the additional features, either of these sites are worth a visit before you book your next flight.